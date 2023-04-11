On Tuesday, Akil Baddoo (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: SNET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate (2022)

Baddoo hit .204 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.

Baddoo picked up at least one hit 34 times last year in 73 games played (46.6%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (9.6%).

He hit a long ball in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Baddoo picked up an RBI in seven of 73 games last season (9.6%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 25 of 73 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 36 .202 AVG .205 .290 OBP .288 .292 SLG .250 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 24/11 K/BB 40/13 4 SB 5 Home Away 36 GP 37 16 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (48.6%) 2 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%) 13 (36.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%) 1 (2.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%) 2 (5.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (13.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)