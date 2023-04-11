Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Eric Haase (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .120 with a walk.
- Haase has a base hit in three of seven games played this year (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 5.28 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 61st, 1.548 WHIP ranks 72nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.
