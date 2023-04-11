The Carolina Hurricanes (50-21-9) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (35-35-10), who have lost three in a row, on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Red Wings have gone 4-5-1 in the past 10 games, totaling 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.9%). They have conceded 37 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-275)

Hurricanes (-275) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 35-35-10 record this season and are 7-10-17 in games that have required overtime.

In the 23 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 24 points.

This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in 14 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-10-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Red Wings have earned 71 points in their 46 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Detroit has recorded a lone power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 15-10-5 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 46 games. The Red Wings went 21-19-6 in those matchups (48 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 18th 3.15 Goals Scored 2.95 22nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 3rd 34.9 Shots 28.2 29th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 30.5 11th 19th 20.2% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 2nd 84.1% Penalty Kill % 78.9% 18th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.