After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in total hits (eight) this season while batting .286 with two extra-base hits.

Vierling has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Vierling has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

