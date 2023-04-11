Red Wings vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-21-9) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (35-35-10), who have fallen in three straight, on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX.
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-245)
|Red Wings (+205)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 58 times, and won 24, or 41.4%, of those games.
- Detroit has a record of 3-5 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +205 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 32.8%.
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|252 (19th)
|Goals
|236 (23rd)
|205 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|266 (20th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (14th)
|40 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (17th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Red Wings with DraftKings.
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total four times.
- During the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 8 goals.
- The Red Wings' 236 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 266 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- Their -30 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.