The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene has 10 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
  • In seven of nine games this season (77.8%), Greene has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Greene has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Manoah (1-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his third this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
