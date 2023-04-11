Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .235.
- This year, Torkelson has posted at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In four games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 5.28 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.7 per game).
- Manoah (1-0) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
