On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .235.

This year, Torkelson has posted at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In four games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings