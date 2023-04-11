(6-4) will go head to head against the (2-7) at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:07 PM ET. Currently sitting at 8 Ks, Alek Manoah will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Blue Jays have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +225. Toronto (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-0, 4.35 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (1-0, 3.18 ERA)

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Tigers have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Tigers this season with a +225 moneyline set for this game.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280) Nick Maton 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.