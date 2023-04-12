The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate (2022)

Baddoo hit .204 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.

Baddoo picked up a hit in 46.6% of his games last season (34 of 73), with at least two hits in seven of them (9.6%).

He hit a long ball in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Baddoo drove in a run in seven of 73 games last season (9.6%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home plate in 25 of his 73 games a year ago (34.2%), with more than one run scored five times (6.8%).

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 36 .202 AVG .205 .290 OBP .288 .292 SLG .250 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 24/11 K/BB 40/13 4 SB 5 Home Away 36 GP 37 16 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (48.6%) 2 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%) 13 (36.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%) 1 (2.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%) 2 (5.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (13.5%)

