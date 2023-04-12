Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate (2022)
- Baddoo hit .204 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Baddoo picked up a hit in 46.6% of his games last season (34 of 73), with at least two hits in seven of them (9.6%).
- He hit a long ball in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Baddoo drove in a run in seven of 73 games last season (9.6%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home plate in 25 of his 73 games a year ago (34.2%), with more than one run scored five times (6.8%).
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.202
|AVG
|.205
|.290
|OBP
|.288
|.292
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|24/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|16 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (48.6%)
|2 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (13.5%)
|13 (36.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (32.4%)
|1 (2.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.7%)
|2 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (13.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
- Gausman (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th.
