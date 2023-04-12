Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has nine hits and an OBP of .353, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- Gausman (1-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
