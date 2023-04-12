On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has nine hits and an OBP of .353, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Vierling has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Gausman (1-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.