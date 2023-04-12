Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 12 at 7:07 PM ET.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has two doubles and two walks while hitting .190.

Cabrera has a hit in four of six games played this year (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

