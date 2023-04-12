How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In one of the two exciting matchups on the NBA Play-In Tournament slate today, the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors hit the court at Scotiabank Arena.
Today's NBA Games
The Toronto Raptors host the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 41-41
- CHI Record: 40-42
- TOR Stats: 112.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- CHI Stats: 113.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Pascal Siakam (24.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 5.9 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (17.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -6
- TOR Odds to Win: -239
- CHI Odds to Win: +196
- Total: 212.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder hit the road the Pelicans on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 42-40
- OKC Record: 40-42
- NO Stats: 114.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.4 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (20.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -5.5
- NO Odds to Win: -222
- OKC Odds to Win: +183
- Total: 226.5 points
