Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Riley Greene (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- This year, Greene has recorded at least one hit in seven of 10 games (70.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (1-1) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
