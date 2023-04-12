Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Spencer Torkelson (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has an OPS of .670, fueled by an OBP of .275 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (six of 10), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In four games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- Gausman (1-1) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 43rd in WHIP (1.250), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.