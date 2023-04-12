Tigers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (7-4) and the Detroit Tigers (2-8) matching up at Rogers Centre (on April 12) at 7:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (1-1) against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2).
Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.
- Detroit has played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging three runs per game (30 total).
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked ERA (7.14) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 5
|@ Astros
|L 8-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Cristian Javier
|April 6
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Sale
|April 8
|Red Sox
|L 14-5
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Houck
|April 9
|Red Sox
|L 4-1
|Matthew Boyd vs Kutter Crawford
|April 11
|@ Blue Jays
|L 9-3
|Matt Manning vs Alek Manoah
|April 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kevin Gausman
|April 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Bassitt
|April 14
|Giants
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Ross Stripling
|April 15
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 16
|Giants
|-
|Matt Manning vs Logan Webb
|April 17
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Gaddis
