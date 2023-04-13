Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Akil Baddoo At The Plate (2022)
- Baddoo hit .204 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Baddoo reached base via a hit in 34 of 73 games last season (46.6%), including multiple hits in 9.6% of those games (seven of them).
- He hit a home run in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Baddoo drove in a run in seven of 73 games last season (9.6%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored in 25 of 73 games last season (34.2%), including scoring more than once in 6.8% of his games (five times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.202
|AVG
|.205
|.290
|OBP
|.288
|.292
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|24/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|16 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (48.6%)
|2 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (13.5%)
|13 (36.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (32.4%)
|1 (2.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.7%)
|2 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (13.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- The Blue Jays will look to Bassitt (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.