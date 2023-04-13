On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Akil Baddoo At The Plate (2022)

  • Baddoo hit .204 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Baddoo reached base via a hit in 34 of 73 games last season (46.6%), including multiple hits in 9.6% of those games (seven of them).
  • He hit a home run in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Baddoo drove in a run in seven of 73 games last season (9.6%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored in 25 of 73 games last season (34.2%), including scoring more than once in 6.8% of his games (five times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 36
.202 AVG .205
.290 OBP .288
.292 SLG .250
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 7
24/11 K/BB 40/13
4 SB 5
Home Away
36 GP 37
16 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (48.6%)
2 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%)
13 (36.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%)
1 (2.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%)
2 (5.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (13.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • The Blue Jays will look to Bassitt (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.