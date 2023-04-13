After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton leads Detroit with four hits, batting .143 this season with three extra-base hits.

Maton has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Maton has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings