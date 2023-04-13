The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6), losers of four games in a row, will host the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Red Wings vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/25/2023 Red Wings Lightning 3-0 TB 12/21/2022 Red Wings Lightning 7-4 DET 12/6/2022 Lightning Red Wings 4-2 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (270 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

With 237 goals (2.9 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 79 32 47 79 47 55 54.5% David Perron 81 24 32 56 32 38 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 80 20 25 45 19 12 48.6% Lucas Raymond 73 17 28 45 27 33 29.4% Andrew Copp 81 9 34 43 43 26 49.9%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 16th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Lightning's 275 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players