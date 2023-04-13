The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6), losers of four games in a row, will host the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Red Wings vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/25/2023 Red Wings Lightning 3-0 TB
12/21/2022 Red Wings Lightning 7-4 DET
12/6/2022 Lightning Red Wings 4-2 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (270 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
  • With 237 goals (2.9 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 79 32 47 79 47 55 54.5%
David Perron 81 24 32 56 32 38 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 80 20 25 45 19 12 48.6%
Lucas Raymond 73 17 28 45 27 33 29.4%
Andrew Copp 81 9 34 43 43 26 49.9%

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning rank 16th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
  • The Lightning's 275 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 81 31 79 110 96 57 100%
Brayden Point 81 48 43 91 44 50 50.4%
Steven Stamkos 80 33 51 84 53 26 53.5%
Alex Killorn 81 27 36 63 54 39 50%
Brandon Hagel 80 29 33 62 47 91 28.4%

