Chris Bassitt will aim to shut down Javier Baez and company when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just eight home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .303 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .198.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 33 (3.0 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .259.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 10.0 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 6.74 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.488 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Turnbull heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, April 6, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs.

Turnbull has one start of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 4.0 innings per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/6/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale 4/8/2023 Red Sox L 14-5 Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck 4/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford 4/11/2023 Blue Jays L 9-3 Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants - Home Joey Wentz Ross Stripling 4/15/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Boyd Sean Manaea 4/16/2023 Giants - Home Joey Wentz Anthony DeSclafani 4/17/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Gaddis 4/18/2023 Guardians - Home Spencer Turnbull Peyton Battenfield

