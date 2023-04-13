Tyler Nevin is back in the lineup for the Detroit Tigers and will face Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)

Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

In 26 of 58 games last season (44.8%) Nevin got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (8.6%) he picked up more than one.

Logging a plate appearance in 58 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.

Nevin drove in a run in 12 of 58 games last season (20.7%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He came around to score 13 times in 58 games (22.4%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (6.9%).

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 27 .227 AVG .171 .330 OBP .271 .240 SLG .280 1 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 10 18/8 K/BB 28/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 29 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.4%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (17.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)