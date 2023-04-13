Tyler Nevin is back in the lineup for the Detroit Tigers and will face Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)

  • Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 26 of 58 games last season (44.8%) Nevin got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (8.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 58 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
  • Nevin drove in a run in 12 of 58 games last season (20.7%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He came around to score 13 times in 58 games (22.4%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (6.9%).

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 27
.227 AVG .171
.330 OBP .271
.240 SLG .280
1 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 10
18/8 K/BB 28/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 29
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.4%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (17.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Bassitt (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
