After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Sean Manaea) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .138 with a double and a walk.

Haase has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Haase has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings