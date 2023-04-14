Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .243.
- In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Vierling has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Giants will look to Manaea (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
