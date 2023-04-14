On Friday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .243.

In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Vierling has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

