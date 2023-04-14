After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Sean Manaea) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.333) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • In eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), Greene has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Greene has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 9
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Manaea (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
