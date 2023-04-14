Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (5-7) and the Detroit Tigers (3-9) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-6, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 14.

The Giants will call on Sean Manaea against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (0-2).

Tigers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 8, Tigers 7.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

  • The Tigers have been victorious in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This year, Detroit has won three of nine games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB play scoring three runs per game (36 total runs).
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked ERA (6.25) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 8 Red Sox L 14-5 Joey Wentz vs Tanner Houck
April 9 Red Sox L 4-1 Matthew Boyd vs Kutter Crawford
April 11 @ Blue Jays L 9-3 Matt Manning vs Alek Manoah
April 12 @ Blue Jays L 4-3 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kevin Gausman
April 13 @ Blue Jays W 3-1 Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Bassitt
April 14 Giants - Joey Wentz vs Sean Manaea
April 15 Giants - Michael Lorenzen vs Anthony DeSclafani
April 16 Giants - Matthew Boyd vs Logan Webb
April 17 Guardians - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Gaddis
April 18 Guardians - Spencer Turnbull vs Peyton Battenfield
April 19 Guardians - Joey Wentz vs Cal Quantrill

