Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (5-7) and the Detroit Tigers (3-9) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-6, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 14.

The Giants will call on Sean Manaea against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (0-2).

Tigers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 8, Tigers 7.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been victorious in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won three of nine games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB play scoring three runs per game (36 total runs).

The Tigers have the 29th-ranked ERA (6.25) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule