When the (5-7) play the (3-9) at Comerica Park on Friday, April 14 at 6:40 PM ET, Sean Manaea will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 9).

The favored Giants have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (0-2, 10.29 ERA)

Tigers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Tigers and Giants game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+125), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Tigers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Tigers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites three times this season and won once.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Tigers have been victorious in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Tigers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Javier Báez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.