Matt Vierling -- 2-for-6 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is batting .256 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Vierling has had a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • DeSclafani (1-0) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
