The RBC Heritage is in progress, and after the second round Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 18th place at -6.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -7 268 1 16 4 8 $7.6M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Fitzpatrick has one top-five finish in his past nine appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 19th.

Fitzpatrick has six made cuts in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

Fitzpatrick finished 18th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Measuring 7,213 yards, Harbour Town Golf Links is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,295 yards.

The average course Fitzpatrick has played in the past year has been 110 yards longer than the 7,213 yards Harbour Town Golf Links will be at for this event.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick finished in the 54th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which was good enough to place him in the 85th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Fitzpatrick shot better than 44% of the field at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Fitzpatrick recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Fitzpatrick recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.5).

Fitzpatrick's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the field average (3.5).

At that most recent outing, Fitzpatrick carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Fitzpatrick finished the Masters Tournament bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Fitzpatrick recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Fitzpatrick's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

