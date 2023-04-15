Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while batting .207.
  • Cabrera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .211.
  • Cabrera has a hit in six of eight games played this year (75.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Cabrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • DeSclafani (1-0) pitches for the Giants to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
