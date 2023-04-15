Nick Maton -- 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Giants.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton leads Detroit with seven hits and an OBP of .326 this season.

Maton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with three homers during his last games.

In six of 12 games this year, Maton has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (25.0%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings