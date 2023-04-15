Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Giants.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton leads Detroit with seven hits and an OBP of .326 this season.
- Maton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with three homers during his last games.
- In six of 12 games this year, Maton has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (25.0%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will send DeSclafani (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
