On Saturday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .365, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), Greene has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Greene has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 9
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants will look to DeSclafani (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
