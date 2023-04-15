After hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .216.

In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In five games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings