Tigers vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Michael Lorenzen will attempt to shut down Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants when they square off against his Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
The Tigers are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Giants (-155). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this game.
Tigers vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-155
|+125
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Tigers have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have won in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Detroit has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit's games have gone over the total in eight of its 13 chances.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-3
|3-6
|0-7
|4-2
|2-6
|2-3
