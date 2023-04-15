Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .174 with a double and two walks.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will look to DeSclafani (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
