Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has two doubles and two walks while hitting .194.
- Haase has picked up a hit in six games this year (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb (0-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.35), 49th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (11.6).
