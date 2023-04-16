Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 16
The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .212 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Carpenter has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Webb (0-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.35 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.35), 49th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (11.6).
