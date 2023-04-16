The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .233 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Cabrera is batting .313 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this year.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.74).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Webb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 6.35 ERA ranks 81st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
