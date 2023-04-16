The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .233 with three doubles and two walks.

Cabrera is batting .313 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his nine games this year.

Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

