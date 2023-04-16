On Sunday, Nick Maton (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton leads Detroit in OBP (.313) and total hits (eight) this season.

Maton is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In seven of 13 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this year (38.5%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings