Matthew Boyd will start for the Detroit Tigers looking to slow down J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+125). The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Giants -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
  • The Tigers have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.
  • Detroit has a record of 3-6 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
  • So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 14 games with a total.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-3 3-6 1-7 4-2 3-6 2-3

