How to Watch the Tigers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 10 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .327 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 50 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .273.
- The Tigers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (10.1) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.88 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.416 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 9-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Alek Manoah
|4/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kevin Gausman
|4/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Bassitt
|4/14/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Sean Manaea
|4/15/2023
|Giants
|W 7-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Logan Webb
|4/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Cal Quantrill
|4/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tyler Wells
|4/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Kyle Gibson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.