The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)

Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

Nevin had a base hit in 26 out of 58 games last year (44.8%), with multiple hits in five of those games (8.6%).

He hit a home run in two of 58 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Nevin picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his 58 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of them (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 13 of 58 games last year (22.4%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 27 .227 AVG .171 .330 OBP .271 .240 SLG .280 1 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 10 18/8 K/BB 28/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 29 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.4%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (17.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

