After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .194 with two doubles and two walks.

Haase has had a base hit in six of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings