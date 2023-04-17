Kerry Carpenter -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .212.

In five of 10 games this season (50.0%), Carpenter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Carpenter has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings