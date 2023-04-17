Nick Maton -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton leads Detroit with eight hits and an OBP of .313 this season.

Maton is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Maton has had a base hit in seven of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 13 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

