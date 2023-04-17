The Cleveland Guardians (9-7) and the Detroit Tigers (5-9) will match up in the series opener on Monday, April 17 at Comerica Park, with Hunter Gaddis getting the ball for the Guardians and Matthew Boyd taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Gaddis - CLE (0-1, 8.53 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a record of 5-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Guardians have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won five of 13 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

