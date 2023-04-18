After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has a double and five walks while batting .250.
  • This season, Baddoo has recorded at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Baddoo has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gaddis gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw three innings against the New York Yankees, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
