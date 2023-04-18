Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kerry Carpenter -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 18 at 1:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Giants.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .212 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Carpenter has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Gaddis (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went three innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
