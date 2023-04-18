The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is batting .234 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Gaddis makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
