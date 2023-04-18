On Tuesday, Nick Maton (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton leads Detroit with eight hits and an OBP of .313 this season.

Maton is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Maton has picked up a hit in seven games this season (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.

In 23.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (38.5%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings