Riley Greene -- batting .244 with two triples, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 18 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.357) thanks to three extra-base hits.
  • Greene has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Greene has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gaddis (0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 8.53, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
