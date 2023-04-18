Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (5-9) at 1:10 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Guardians will look to Hunter Gaddis (0-1) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (0-1).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Tigers have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won five of 14 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (50 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.88 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

