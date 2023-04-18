Tigers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (5-9) at 1:10 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Guardians will look to Hunter Gaddis (0-1) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (0-1).
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Guardians 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Tigers have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Detroit has won five of 14 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (50 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.88 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|@ Blue Jays
|L 9-3
|Matt Manning vs Alek Manoah
|April 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kevin Gausman
|April 13
|@ Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Bassitt
|April 14
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Joey Wentz vs Sean Manaea
|April 15
|Giants
|W 7-6
|Michael Lorenzen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 18
|Guardians
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 18
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 19
|Guardians
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Cal Quantrill
|April 21
|@ Orioles
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Tyler Wells
|April 22
|@ Orioles
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Kyle Gibson
|April 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Grayson Rodriguez
